Northampton Magistrates' Court

A Northampton drink-driver dodged jail but landed a ban of more than SIX YEARS after repeatedly defying orders to stay off the roads.

Michael Anongbo admitted being over the limit and driving while disqualified on June 3, 2024 — just 10 weeks after he had been slapped with a whopping 44-month ban. He appeared at the town’s magistrates court the following day and was told he has a “flagrant disregard for court orders” and that his offences are “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified”

According to court documents, Anongbo, aged 56, was behind the wheel of a Land Rover Discovery just yards away from his home in Entwood Drive, Northampton. Tests later confirmed he had 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of his breath, exceeding the legal limit of 35 mgs.

After taking his guilty plea into account, District Judge Amar Mehta handed Anongbo a ten-week prison sentence which they suspended for 12 months for three offences — he also admitted having no insurance — and ordered him to pay £85 towards prosecution costs. He was also disqualified from holding a licence for 80 months.

In March, Anongbo was disqualified for driving the same vehicle without due care and attention and being over the limit in Brownlow Court, Northampton, on February 7, 2024. On that occasion, tests showed 96 mgs of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath — more than double the legal limit.