Northampton knicker thief stole £250 worth of ladies underwear from H&M

Suszynski stole nearly £250-worth of women's underwear from H&M in Abington Street, Northampton

A Northampton knicker thief has been warned he will be put behind bars if he offends again in the next 12 months.

Wojciech Suszynski, aged 37, pleaded guilty to stealing 19 items of ladies underwear — value £249.75 — from the H&M fashion store in Abington Street in April 2023. He also failed to appear for a date with local magistrates on June 21 after being remanded on bail at a previous hearing.

