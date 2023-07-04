Northampton knicker thief stole £250 worth of ladies underwear from H&M
A Northampton knicker thief has been warned he will be put behind bars if he offends again in the next 12 months.
Wojciech Suszynski, aged 37, pleaded guilty to stealing 19 items of ladies underwear — value £249.75 — from the H&M fashion store in Abington Street in April 2023. He also failed to appear for a date with local magistrates on June 21 after being remanded on bail at a previous hearing.
Suszynski, whose address was given as care of Campbell Street, has previous convictions for stealing razor blades worth £73 from Tesco in Mereway back in 2019 and cosmetics and beauty products totalling £332 from the Watford branch of Boots in October 2020. Northampton magistrates handed him a 21-day prison sentence suspended for 12 months for the two offences taking his previous offending into consideration.