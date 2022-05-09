A judge jailed a 39-year-old man who raped a young girl, telling him “you have no understanding of the harm you have caused.”

Charles Devlin began was charged with three counts of rape and pleaded guilty at Northampton Crown Court where he was sentenced on Thursday (May 5) to 15 years, nine months in prison.

His Honour Judge David Herbert told Devlin: “In my view you have no understanding of the harm you have caused.

Charles Devlin was jailed for more than 15 years at Northampton Crown Court after admitting raping a young girl. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

"The victim has been left traumatised by your conduct and you pose a significant risk.”

Devlin, aged 39, was given an extended licence period of five years and handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order. He will be on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

Lead Investigator, DC Dan Hayes from Northamptonshire Police child protection team, said: “This young girl has shown immense courage throughout the whole investigation and court process.

"I am in awe of her bravery. It takes a phenomenal amount of courage to speak up.

“Hopefully, this case demonstrates that that when we do receive these types of reports, we take them very seriously and will do everything we can to ensure justice gets served.