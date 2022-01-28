A Northampton judge has imprisoned a convicted child rapist for another 28 months after he contacted underaged children within months of leaving prison.

Jamie Paul Deleslie, now 47, had already been convicted of nine sexual offences against children, including the rape of a child under 16-years-old, back in 2010.

He was imprisoned for a minimum term of 54 months (four-and-a-half years) and subjected to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) that was meant to stop him from doing the same thing again. The paedophile was released from prison in June 2020, only to be caught reoffending three months later in October that same year.

The predator appeared in court via video link from prison.

Mr Jonathon Dee, prosecuting, read: "The most relevant of the SHPO's terms was preventing him from having unsupervised contact, directly or indirectly with any person under the age of 18.

"During a meeting with his parole officer, Deleslie's usage of Facebook was brought up and they asked to see his phone. He said he had left it at home, however they knew this was untrue as they had called him while he was on his way there in his car.

"Eventually he handed the phone over. When they looked on his Facebook, they found he was in conversation with a number of people. Two of them are believed to be young boys from the Far East, indicated they were 16 and 15 respectively, although this could not be confirmed.

"At this point Deleslie should have stopped. But instead he continued."

Jamie Paul Deleslie. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

It was read that Deleslie then commented on the presumed-16-year-old's Facebook profile picture and sent pictures of himself to the young teenager, inviting him to do the same. While these pictures were not indecent, the exchange with the paedophile went 'five or six images' deep.

More concerning were his interactions with the second child, believed to be 15, in which the predator invited the teenager to meet him at his home the next time he visited the UK.

Mr Dee added that Deleslie, formerly of Crow Spinney Lane in Perry, Cambridgeshire, tried to arrange meeting up and sent his correct address. Although no further arrangements were made, Mr Dee said the nature of the comments that followed indicated the meeting 'would have been of a sexual nature'.

Mr Ged O'Connor, speaking in Deleslie's defence, accepted that this was a 'deliberate' breach of the SHPO. However he suggested the convicted child predator had not fully understood the conditions of the order. He also proposed that the crime might be less serious because no meeting ever took place and no physical harm was done.

But His Honour Judge Herbert QC, presiding, disagreed, saying: "This was, in my view, a very serious breach in the circumstances of your previous offending and this offence.

"You were released in June 2020 but within months of your release you breached this order.

"You accept that you believed the (victims) were 16 and 15 respectively.

"You were arranging to meet someone in the future who was 15 years old for sexual purposes. There was a risk of very serious harm should you meet them in the future.

"Had this been a trial, the least sentence I could have given you would have been three and a half years. But because you pled guilty at the earliest opportunity, you get credit for that."