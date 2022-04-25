A Northampton Crown Court judge jailed a shoplifter who went back to his old ways just weeks after a “terrifying” first taste of being in an adult prison.

Leon Wykes was given a stark warning by a judge last month, who told him he would be back behind bars if he stole as much as a packet of wine gums.

The 22-year-old had his prison sentence suspended for 18 months after he had the “fear of God” put into him during time on remand.

Leon Wykes was jailed by a Northampton Crown Court judge after admitting stealing from Boots and Morrison's.

But just weeks after being freed from prison he found himself back after stealing again.

Wykes, of no fixed address, was jailed for 13 months on Thursday (April 21) after admitting two theft charges.

He held his head in his hands as prosecutor Quiana Fitzpatrick told the court he hid two bottles of perfume worth £98 inside his trousers at Boots in Kettering on April 2.

Five days later, on April 7, he stole an electric toothbrush from Morrisons.

Ms Fitzpatrick said: “He was clearly choosing things to sell on the streets.”

Wykes was spared prison on March 4 after a series of thefts, assaults on shop workers and possession of a knife.

Mitigating, Liam Muir said Wykes had significant issues with drugs and alcohol and had been offered work in Northampton but had problems with transport and accommodation, leaving him stuck in a “revolving door” system.