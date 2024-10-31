Offenders from Northampton, Daventry, Long Buckby and Earls Barton sentenced…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 17

SORINA AURORA HOCHIN, aged 33, of Stockley Street, Northampton, dishonestly failed to promptly notify Northamptonshire County Council of a change of circumstances which would affect entitlement to housing benefit; compensation of £8,033.40.

BILLY CLARK, aged 18, of The Oaks, Grange Park, possession of crack cocaine and heroin; fined £240, surcharge to fund victim services £96, prosecution costs £85.

CURTIS PEACHMENT, aged 31, of Bowen Square, Daventry, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 100 hours unpaid work, costs £85, disqualified for 21 months.

GABRIEL COLEZEA, aged 35, of no fixed abode, aid and abet, remain on / enter premises in contravention of a closure order; conditionally discharged for 12 months, costs £85.

GABRIEL COLEZEA, aged 35, of Delapre Crescent Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £46, costs £60.

NICHOLAS EDMONDS, aged 40, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; seven days in prison, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on October 18

MATTHEW COLLINS, aged 22, of Bradshaw Close, Long Buckby, possession of cannabis; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85.

JEFF ROLSTON, aged 34, of Pitstone Road, Northampton, stole items to the value of £46.99,The Range; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

MARIO BARBOSA, aged 58, of no fixed abode, stole cash of a value unknown belonging to Doddridge Centre, failed to surrender to custody; fined £160, compensation of £10, costs £85.

JAMES JEATER, aged 39, of fixed abode, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence; eight weeks in prison, compensation of £200

OLIVIA THOMPSON, aged 34, c/o Bouverie Walk, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £50, costs £30.

■ These cases were heard on October 19

BRETT HERBY, aged 45, of Compton Way, Earls Barton, possession of cocaine; fined £403, surcharge £161, costs £85.

TYLER WETHERALL, aged 21, of Sladeswell Court, Northampton, common assault of a police officer, criminal damage; 120 hours unpaid work, compensation of £800, surcharge £114, costs £85.

