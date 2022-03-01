Northampton house ransacked after thief smashes through patio door
Detectives appeal for witnesses following Sunday break-in in Hunsbury
Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a thief smashed a patio door and ransacked a house in Northampton on Sunday (February 20).
Officers say the break-in happened between midnight and 2pm at a property in Galane Close, Hunsbury.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Once inside they searched the property however it is not known what has been stolen at this stage.
"Officers investigating this burglary would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area between the stated times, or who may have been on security cameras."
Anyone with information can call 101 using incident number 22000111382 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
