Northampton GP surgery issues statement following claims it failed to help man slashed with knife by balaclava-clad attacker

Published 18th Sep 2025, 17:04 BST
A Northampton GP surgery has issued a statement following claims it failed to help a man slashed with a knife.

The attack happened on Monday (September 15) between 2pm and 3pm in the underpass near Holmecross Road, Thorplands.

According to Chronicle & Echo’s sources, the victim went into the nearby Woodview Medical Centre seeking treatment but was allegedly told to leave.

In a statement, Woodview Medical Centre said: “The team treated a patient who came to the surgery following a reported knife incident. One of our nurses provided medical care at the scene until the ambulance crew arrived. We wish the patient a full and speedy recovery.”

The assault happened on Monday (September 15) between 2pm and 3pm in the underpass near Holmecross Road, Thorplands. Woodview Medical Centre (right).

The suspect is described as white, around 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, and wearing a black puffer coat with a fur hood, black tracksuit bottoms, and white trainers. He also wore a balaclava and large black sunglasses.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25000544237.

