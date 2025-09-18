Northampton GP surgery issues statement following claims it failed to help man slashed with knife by balaclava-clad attacker
The attack happened on Monday (September 15) between 2pm and 3pm in the underpass near Holmecross Road, Thorplands.
According to Chronicle & Echo’s sources, the victim went into the nearby Woodview Medical Centre seeking treatment but was allegedly told to leave.
In a statement, Woodview Medical Centre said: “The team treated a patient who came to the surgery following a reported knife incident. One of our nurses provided medical care at the scene until the ambulance crew arrived. We wish the patient a full and speedy recovery.”
The suspect is described as white, around 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, and wearing a black puffer coat with a fur hood, black tracksuit bottoms, and white trainers. He also wore a balaclava and large black sunglasses.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25000544237.