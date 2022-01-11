Northampton garden machinery company left outraged following break in
The cost of the damage equated to more than £2,000
A Northampton garden machinery company has been left outraged following a break in to their premises in December.
Garden Machines Ltd, on Kingsthorpe Road was broken into and had more than £800 worth of garden equipment stolen the evening of Friday December 10.
Members of staff were alerted to the broken window in their retail shop via their alarm.
Nanette Foulkes, a member of Garden Machines sales department said: “Words just can’t describe how angry and frustrated we are.
“A member of staff came out to our premises the evening on which the incident took place. A window in our retail shop was found broken, with more than £800 worth of equipment stolen.”
In total, the cost of the damages and repairs equates to more than £2,000.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “This incident on Kingsthorpe Road, Northampton, took place at about 9.45pm, when a man smashed the shop window and stole a chain saw and an axe.
“Witnesses or anyone with information should call us on 101 using ref number 21000719335.”