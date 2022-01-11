Northampton garden machinery company left outraged following break in

A Northampton garden machinery company has been left outraged following a break in to their premises in December.

Garden Machines Ltd, on Kingsthorpe Road was broken into and had more than £800 worth of garden equipment stolen the evening of Friday December 10.

Members of staff were alerted to the broken window in their retail shop via their alarm.

Damages in excess of £2,000.

Nanette Foulkes, a member of Garden Machines sales department said: “Words just can’t describe how angry and frustrated we are.

“A member of staff came out to our premises the evening on which the incident took place. A window in our retail shop was found broken, with more than £800 worth of equipment stolen.”

In total, the cost of the damages and repairs equates to more than £2,000.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “This incident on Kingsthorpe Road, Northampton, took place at about 9.45pm, when a man smashed the shop window and stole a chain saw and an axe.