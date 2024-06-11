Northampton fraudster jailed after he stole hundreds of pounds from elderly victims and promised a holiday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fraudster from Northampton has been jailed after he stole hundreds of pounds from elderly victims by promising them a holiday.

Simon Burgess, of Garfield House in Addlecroft Close, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on June 5 for sentencing, after he pleaded guilty to one count of fraud by false representation.

The 62-year-old befriended elderly people at a Northampton community centre and then collected more than £14,000 from 27 victims. The victims considered him a trusted friend, and paid the money as he had said he was organising a coach holiday to Weston-super-Mare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between January and July 2023, each of his victims, many of whom were in their 80s, paid Burgess between £500 and £600, to cover the costs of the holiday and associated travel costs, insurance, and additional excursions.

Simon Burgess.

However, according to Northamptonshire Police, instead of booking the trip, Burgess pocketed the money and spent it on his own lifestyle, leaving the group, not only disappointed but also at a financial loss.

At the hearing, Judge Lucking described the offence as “mean” as she referenced the serious abuse of position of trust and the vulnerability of the victims as well as his criminal history of dishonesty.

Lead investigator - Detective Constable James Malt of the Force’s Economic Crime Unit, said: “Simon Burgess is a prolific liar and a common thief. He has devastated his victims all of whom are vulnerable and have had their trust shattered by his actions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He abused the trust of people who thought him a friend for his own selfish reasons and did not have the moral fibre to come clean when given the opportunity to do so. He continued to feed his victims a web of lies all of which inevitably fell apart when his offending came to light.

“I hope he uses his time in prison to reflect on his actions and realise he has burned all bridges with people who were once his friends and has nothing left but a criminal conviction, a prison sentence and live with the weight of his guilt.

“Sadly, one of the victims died during the investigation but I hope in time the rest of the group can recover from this and continue to help each other going forward.”