Northampton father's drunken threats to 'kill' his family earn him restraining order

A Northampton father who threatened his family with a meat knife in a drunken rage and shouted he would "kill them all" has been ordered to stay away from them indefinitely.

The man subjected his wife and son to a terrifying ordeal on News Year's Day (January 1) when they found nothing but a thin kitchen door between them and the violent 54-year-old.

Northampton Crown Court heard yesterday (July 8) how his family felt "certain" he would stab them if he had the chance and had to call the police for help.

The attack began after a heated encounter between the man and his family at the Sevens Pub in St James on the afternoon of January 1, which saw the 54-year-old shouting at his family.

His family abandoned their plan for a New Year's drink and left him behind at the pub before going home.

But half-an-hour later, the man arrived drunk at the home and kicked his way in through the front door in a rage.

A fight broke out as the family defended themselves against the violent 54-year-old.

Prosecutor Victoria Rose told the court: "He shouted at his wife and son 'one of you is going to go'.

"He then walked into the kitchen, drew a 30cm meat knife and said 'I'm going to kill all of you... I'm going to cut you from here to here, you won't be able to get up'."

The terrified family had to hold the kitchen door closed to keep the frenzied 54-year-old away from them, who still attempted to break through by slashing at the door with his knife.

Mrs Rose told the court: "His son later told police they only had 'a fragile door and a piece of plastic' between him and his crazed father.

"In his victim impact statement, he told police he was certain his father would have stabbed them."

Even when police arrived, the man attempted to wipe down the knife and replace it in the kitchen. He later told police he was acting in self-defence.

The man later pleaded guilty to the attack and making threats to kill.

In sentencing, His Honour Judge Michael Fowler ordered the Northampton father to get his rage and drinking problems under control.

He said: "You are not in control of your drinking. But you keep drinking. As a result of that, your family had to be put through an episode where you lost control of yourself in the most violent of way.

"I accept that you are remorseful of what occurred... Hopefully, you can be encouraged to bring your drinking to a level where you won't pose a threat in the future."

A restraining order was made forbidding the 54-year-old from contacting his family indefinitely. He was also handed a 16-month prison sentence suspended for two years and ordered to complete 15 days of rehabilitation work for his drinking.