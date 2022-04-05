Northampton Crown Court.

A reported "family man” from Northampton who choked his ex partner and threw her down several stairs “unprovoked” has been given a suspended sentence after spending one month in jail.

Philip Thomas Richardson, aged 38, of Ashleigh Close, Barby, Rugby, was convicted by a jury on March 4, 2022 of committing actual bodily harm against his then-girlfriend on February 23, 2020, after attempting to plead self defence. He was sentenced on Tuesday (April 5) at Northampton Crown Court.

Miss Eunice Opare-Addo, prosecuting, said that Richardson had been in a text conversation with the victim the night before the assault, in which the victim was invited to stay at Richardson’s family home in Northampton.

Addressing Richardson, Recorder Timothy Greene QC read: “There was a past of unhappiness between you and the victim and you both admit that it was an unhealthy relationship.

"When your mother found you with her, she proceeded to swear at her and told her to leave. You then assaulted her. Even if she had decided not to leave, having been rudely thrown out of the house she had been invited to, you had absolutely no right to do this.

"She was a woman who weighed less than you, who was vulnerable and partially dressed.

"You then strangled her, throttled her, banged her head against a window sill and sat on her. I am satisfied you launched her down at least six of the stairs.”

After the assault, described by Recorder Greene as “unprovoked and not in self defence”, the woman later turned up at Northampton General Hospital with “bruising on her face and two large lumps with a boil-like appearance on her head”. She also had “scratches on her neck and her eyesight was affected”, requiring a scan in hospital.

Mr Anthony Bell, defending, agreed that the assault was unprovoked and that Richardson had done wrong. However, he also pointed to more than 30 character references that painted him as a loving father and a hard working, trustworthy person.

Besides an unrelated drug offence when he was “very young” Richardson had reportedly managed to maintain his “good character” ever since, whilst working as a plumber.

Mr Bell also cited a pre-sentence report that estimated Richardson’s chances of reoffending stood at “0.1 percent”, all the while stressing the negative impact that Richardson’s one-month remand had had on his dependent mother and children.

In sentencing, Rec Greene said: “The psychological impacts, albeit reported two years ago, were described as a crushing anxiety and a loss of confidence, all of which was down to you [Richardson].

"Your attack on this woman was unprovoked, and not in self defence and wholly unjustified.

"I am concerned that you do not fully accept that the violence used against her was unjustified. But I attribute that to a degree of immaturity, based on an account of self defence that has already been rejected by the jury.”