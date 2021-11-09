A former manager at a Northampton electrical wholesaler has been given a suspended jail sentence after stealing goods worth thousands of pounds.

Ian Jones took the items from his employer Eyre and Elliston from July 2019 and July 2020, Northampton Crown Court heard on Monday (November 8).

His Honour Judge David Herbert said: "You abused your position and stole items with a retail value approaching £14,000 but the cost to the company may have been less than that so I am treating it as in the region of £10,000."

Northampton Crown Court

Jones apologised for his actions in court and admitted his crimes when challenged by his bosses, which led to him being fired.

He explained debts from a gambling addiction, incurred as a result of mental health struggles from the stress of caring for his sick mother, were a driving factor in the thefts.

Jones said he has contacted his former employer to make amends and accepts he did wrong, telling the court: "There is no excuse for it but there are reasons for it.

"My mental health has always been an issue. But it got worse to the point that I tried to take my own life which, fortunately, was unsuccessful."

It was these circumstances that moved Judge Herbert to suspend the one-year sentence for two years in what he called an 'exceptional' move.

The judge stated Jones had admitted guilt 'at the earliest opportunity' and had shown sufficient regret for his actions to earn a less severe sentence.

Judge Herbert told the father-of-three: "It would be an exceptional course for me to suspend the sentence.

"I accept the explanation. That being your mother's illness and your mental health troubles led to a gambling addiction. There are a significant number of mitigating factors here.

"You are not quite of good character, but there is nothing to show you haven't been a hard-working lad."

Following his firing from Eyre and Elliston in Ross Road, Jones has found other employment, working as an internal sales assistant at a plumbing and heating firm.

He said: "It's been a real wake-up call for me. I just want to put things right and to live my life as I did previously.

"Ultimately, I just want to get over my mental health issues and make things right and that's all I can really say."

As well as the suspended sentence, Jones was told to complete 80 hours of unpaid work, 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days and a six-month mental health treatment programme after he previously pleaded guilty.

Judge Herbert explained if the defendant commits another crime in that time, then he would serve the 12 months plus the subsequent sentence.