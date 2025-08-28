Northampton drug driver jailed after collision at Wellingborough roundabout 'changed 20-year-old passenger's life forever'

A drug driver from Northampton has been jailed after he rolled his car at a Wellingborough roundabout, causing a collision, which seriously injured his passenger and “changed his life forever”.

William Daniel Woodcock appeared at Northampton Crown Court on August 18 for sentencing after he pleaded guilty to four offences – causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving with no insurance and two counts of driving with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.

The 20-year-old was driving a grey Volkswagen Golf belonging to his friend in Northern Way, Wellingborough, shortly before 1.10am on Wednesday February 12 this year, when he crashed at the roundabout with Stewarts Road.

The car was air bound for a short distance before it crash-landed at the top of an embankment, rolling several times and coming to a stop at the foot of the incline, according to Northamptonshire Police.

William Daniel Woodcock.

The 20-year-old front seat passenger was knocked unconscious and sustained a serious life-changing injury. He was taken to University Hospital Coventry and six months on, police say, he remains affected by an acquired brain injury.

Woodcock walked away from the crash with slight injuries and failed a roadside drug wipe. A blood sample revealed he was significantly over the limit for both cannabis and cocaine.

During the police investigation it was established Woodcock had tried to contact an associate to seek help for himself and failed to call the emergency services for more than an hour after the collision to get medical support for his friend.

While on police bail, on April 21, Woodcock was stopped driving a Skoda car in Billing Road, Northampton, where he once again failed a roadside drug wipe test. He was charged with a second count of drug driving.

Following sentencing, lead investigator Detective Constable Lee Norton of the Force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This collision highlights the devastating effects drug driving can have and it is extremely disappointing to see the attitude some people have.

“Getting behind the wheel knowingly that you are under the influence of cannabis or other illegal substances is dangerous and reckless.

“You might think that you are in control and your judgement has not been impaired, but that is just not true. It is a choice you make, and this case highlights the real-life consequences.

“Woodcocks’ selfish actions have changed the life of his friend forever and he is still receiving on-going treatment and rehabilitation for the serious injuries he sustained because of this traumatic incident.

“Sadly, despite his awareness of this, Woodcock continued to drive whilst using cannabis.

“Through his own fault, Woodcock will live with the consequences of the decisions he made on that night, including not seeking medical help for his friend for more than an hour after the collision.

“Reducing the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads remains the priority for Northamptonshire Police and our partners at the Northamptonshire Safer Roads Alliance, and I’m pleased the courts have removed another dangerous driver of our roads.”

Woodcock was sentenced to two years and eight month in prison and disqualified from driving for 11 years and four months.