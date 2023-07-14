Northampton drug-driver banned by magistrates, caught driving again the NEXT DAY

A convicted drug-driver banned by Northampton magistrates was back in the dock within 48 hours after he was caught behind the wheel the FOLLOWING DAY.

Seryhio Gjinaj, aged 25, landed a suspended jail term two days after a 12-month disqualification for having nearly twice the legal limit of cannabis in his system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gjinaj pleaded guilty in March to having 3.7 microgrammes of the drug per litre of blood while driving a Volkswagen Passat in London Road on January 15. At sentencing on July 3, he was fined £461 and ordered to pay £239 in costs and a victim surcharge.

Gjinaj headed back to court after defying a driving ban the day after his conviction