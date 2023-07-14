News you can trust since 1931
Northampton drug-driver banned by magistrates, caught driving again the NEXT DAY

Suspended sentence for 25-year-old back in dock just 48 hours later
Kevin Nicholls
By Kevin Nicholls
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 10:40 BST

A convicted drug-driver banned by Northampton magistrates was back in the dock within 48 hours after he was caught behind the wheel the FOLLOWING DAY.

Seryhio Gjinaj, aged 25, landed a suspended jail term two days after a 12-month disqualification for having nearly twice the legal limit of cannabis in his system.

Gjinaj pleaded guilty in March to having 3.7 microgrammes of the drug per litre of blood while driving a Volkswagen Passat in London Road on January 15. At sentencing on July 3, he was fined £461 and ordered to pay £239 in costs and a victim surcharge.

Gjinaj headed back to court after defying a driving ban the day after his convictionGjinaj headed back to court after defying a driving ban the day after his conviction
Yet, according to court documents, Gjinaj was behind the wheel of the same Passat in Ladys Lane on July 4. Back in court on July 5, he was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for a year, and ordered to do 250 hours unpaid work for driving while disqualified and with no insurance.