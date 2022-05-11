A Northampton man has been given a suspended prison sentence after drug-driving and a police pursuit ended with a collision.

Jeremy Connors, aged 54, of Greatmeadow, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, May 10 after being charged with drug driving, failing to stop for police, driving without insurance and dangerous driving.

The court heard that, on November 18, 2020 - Connors was driving a vehicle that triggered ANPR cameras and showed no insurance, MOT or tax information.

Mr Gow, prosecuting, said that Connors spotted police whilst driving through Brafield On The Green and “sped away”. Police activated their emergency lights to get Connors to stop but he proceeded to travel at 80mph through Billing Road before accelerating to 110mph.

The court heard that police witnessed Connors drive through a red light before driving on the wrong side of a roundabout and crashing his car into a barrier. His wife was a passenger in the vehicle; neither sustained any injuries and there were no other vehicles involved in the collision.

Connors, when interviewed by police after his arrest, denied he was driving the car - the court heard.

Mr Green, in mitigation, said that - on the day in question - there was an “incident” taking place between the extended families of both Connors and his wife that led to them wanting to be away from home to “avoid physical violence.”

The court heard that Connors was driving a vehicle belonging to his wife and “panicked” when he saw police because he had no insurance.

Mr Green said: “In hindsight, he does not know what came over him and he is disgusted with himself.”

The defence barrister added that Connors has “suffered for a number of years” from the consequences of close relatives passing away and he became responsible for the wives of his brothers in addition to looking after his own family.

The court heard that Connors is the primary carer for his wife, who suffers with heart and thyroid problems as well as ongoing mental health issues and Connors - too - suffers with mental health problems.

Connors has appeared before court for a total of 18 offences with nine convictions, including driving with excess alcohol in 2001 and - his most recent offence - burglary in 2013.

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane told Connors he showed “deliberate disregard to the safety of other road users” and he was “lucky” no other vehicles were involved in the incident and no one was injured.

Judge Crane added that she accepts he has expressed “genuine remorse” and he has suffered from difficulties due to his bereavements.

Connors was sentenced to 14 months in prison for dangerous driving and three months for drug driving to run concurrently. The sentence was suspended for 12 months and there were no additional penalties imposed for failing to stop for police or driving without insurance.

Connors was additionally ordered to complete 15 rehabilitation requirement days, a six month mental health treatment programme and 80 hours of unpaid work.