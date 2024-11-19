Northampton drug dealer jailed after running off from car containing heroin, cocaine and cash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northampton drug dealer has been jailed after he ran off from a car, which contained heroin, cocaine, cash and several mobile phones.

Ashon D’Aguilar, previously of Northampton, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on on October 21 for sentencing, after he previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of cannabis, and obstructing/resisting a constable in the execution of their duty.

The 20-year-old was a passenger in a silver Skoda Octavia on July 25 this year, when police came across it in Semilong Road.

Officers attempted to detain D’Aguilar for a stop search, but he made off, running down Gordon Street and onto St Andrew’s Road, at which point officers lost track of him.

A search of the Skoda uncovered a quantity of Class A drugs, believed to be cocaine and heroin, cash, and several mobile phones.

Police say a short time later, a 999 call came into the Force Control Room from a member of the public who had seen a man with no shoes on and in wet clothes walking towards the train station. Officers were deployed to the location and the man was identified as D’Aguilar.

He was arrested and subsequently taken to hospital with suspected hyperthermia as he was believed to have crossed a small stream to evade officers.

Lead investigator - Detective Constable Emma Powell said: “Tackling drug harm is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police and it is the drug dealers like Ashon D’Aguilar that we really want to target and put behind bars.

“People often mistakenly think that drug dealing is a victimless crime but there is so much exploitation and violence throughout the drug dealing chain - from the people forced to grow it abroad to the vulnerable children used as drug runners in this country.

“That’s why we will continue working hard to ensure more people like D’Aguilar are brought to justice and I would appeal to anyone who has concerns about drug dealing in their area to contact us so we can investigate.”

D’Aguilar was sentenced to three years and six months in prison.