Northampton drug dealer jailed after police find 60 wraps of cocaine concealed on his body

A Northampton drug dealer has been jailed after police found 60 wraps of cocaine and 29 deals of heroin concealed on his body.

Reece Buck, of no fixed address, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on November 11, where he pleaded guilty to – and was then sentenced for - two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs – namely cocaine and heroin.

The charges relate to an incident on September 27 this year, when the 34-year-old was spotted on CCTV taking part in a suspected drug deal in St Katherine’s Gardens before concealing the rest of his stash underneath his clothing.

Buck was arrested and taken to Campbell Square Police Station where he was searched and £50 was seized along with his mobile phone.

While in police custody it was discovered that Buck had concealed 60 wraps of cocaine and 29 deals of heroin.

Detective Constable Rea Huckin of the West LPA Crime team, who led the investigation, said: “The items seized from Reece Buck clearly demonstrated his role in the supply of Class A drugs in and around Northampton.

“Tackling drug harm is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police and I am pleased with this sentence which demonstrates that drug supply is taken seriously by both police and the courts.

“We hope this sentence sends out a clear message to those involved in the illegal drugs trade. Whether you’re a street level dealer or orchestrating wholesale supply, if you choose to go down this route, we will disrupt your activities and bring you to justice.

“We also hope it reassures members of the public that we will take positive action against issues affecting them and it encourages anyone who has concerns about drug dealing within their local communities to keep reporting suspicious activity to us.”

Buck was sentenced to 33 months in prison and ordered to pay a £228 victim surcharge on his release.

A forfeited and destruction order was made to destroy the Class A drugs and the presiding judge also made a forfeiture application for the seized money to be redirected to the Northamptonshire Community Fund, which provides financial support to charities.