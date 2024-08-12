Northampton drug dealer jailed after being found with cocaine and cannabis
Rolan Beqa, of Duke Street, appeared at Huntingdon Law Courts on Thursday (August 8) for sentencing, after he previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis, possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of criminal property, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.
The 31-year-old was seen by neighbourhood police officers in Cambridge entering a park at just after 8pm on May 22. The officers then watched him return to his black Nissan Qashqai a few moments later.
When spoken to, Beqa could not account for why he went into the park and then gave the officers a false name and address, according to Cambridgeshire Police.
He later admitted he had drugs in the car and officers found cocaine, cannabis, mobile phone and £200 in cash.
Beqa was sentenced to 20 months in prison.