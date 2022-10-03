Northampton drug dealer is imprisoned after threatening women and children with violence at knifepoint

A Northampton man has been imprisoned for a number of drugs offences along with affray and threatening to stab a child.

Frankie East, aged 23, of St Paul’s Road, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, October 3 after pleading guilty to possessing a knife in a public place, affray, two counts of possessing Class B drugs and two counts of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.

The court heard that on April 13, 2021 - the defendant was at a flat in the town with four acquaintances - two of them being 13 and 14-years-old.

Frankie East, aged 23, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, October 3

Thomas Welshman, prosecuting, said East had been drinking and, at one point became aggressive because one of the women wanted to leave. He pulled off his shirt and began to “whip” them with it and the victims became “scared.”

The court heard that East demanded to know where a woman’s phone was and told all four acquaintances: “If you don’t give me that phone, I will stab you,” as he held out a knife. East allegedly also told the 14-year-old girl, “I don’t care how old you are, I will hit you.”

Mr Welshman described how East then walked into the communal area of the flats and began shouting, “I will batter every single one of you,” as he verbally abused a neighbour who tried to intervene.

The court heard that police arrested East shortly after and seized a knife and a quantity of cannabis.

A victim personal statement from one of the teenage victims read out in court said that she was very “scared of the defendant,” he hurt her and it was a “horrible situation to be in.” She added: “I feel that this should never have happened. None of us deserved to be treated the way we were and threatened the way we were.”

The court heard that police raided East’s address on March 11, 2022 after he failed to attend court in February and discovered 20g of cannabis, seven wraps of crack cocaine and 4g of heroin along with dealer bags, scales and a mobile phone containing messages relating to the cannabis.

Mr Welshman said that East admitted to the police that he intended to supply the cannabis to others but the Class A drugs were for personal use. All drugs along with £195 in cash was seized by officers.

East has 12 previous convictions for 19 offences, including battery, possession of Class A drugs and threatening behaviour.

Daniel Green, in mitigation, said that the defendant accepts now that his behaviour was “out of order” and he was struggling with his own mental health issues at the time, which he used drugs and alcohol to deal with.

Mr Green continued: “He admits he was using crack cocaine and heroin, which I am sure had an effect on his ability to perceive the correct course of action.”

The court heard that East has since become sober and medicated and is currently a learning support assistant, looking to become a SEND champion for inmates in prison.