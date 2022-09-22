Northampton drug dealer imprisoned after selling crack cocaine and heroin on the streets

A Northampton man has been imprisoned after police seized quantities of Class A and B drugs from him and discovered that he had been sending out marketing messages advertising crack cocaine and heroin for months.

Logan Campbell, aged 18, of Gadesby Court, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, September 22 after pleading guilty to two counts of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply and one count of possessing Class B drugs.

The court heard that a police search warrant was executed at Campbell’s home address on June 9, 2021 where he was present and arrested for an unrelated matter.

Logan Campbell was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday September 22.

Andrew Fitch-Holland, prosecuting, said that Campbell’s bedroom was searched and 13 wraps of crack cocaine and a quantity of cannabis was found along with £260 in cash.

The court heard that officers additionally discovered a mobile phone showing that block marketing messages offering crack cocaine and heroin had been sent to 40 contacts.

Campbell went on to give a no-comment interview to police and was granted bail in relation to these offences.

Mr Fitch-Holland told the court that Campbell, however, was involved with police again on July 4 this year when officers were called to a disturbance in Melbourne Walk.

The court heard that Campbell was stopped with others because he fit a description provided to police and was subsequently found in possession of eight wraps of crack cocaine. He also had on him a mobile phone that showed messages had been sent to advertise the sale of heroin and crack cocaine.

Mr Fitch-Holland said: “These messages indicated a substantial period of time these activities had been undertaken. There were also incoming messages enquiring about weights available.”

He added that the offending was aggravated by there being an expectation of financial gain and the fact that Campbell was street dealing.

The court heard that Campbell, again, gave a no comment interview to the police.

Liam Muir, in mitigation, told the court that Campbell pleaded guilty to all offences at the first opportunity and asked the court to take into consideration his young age as Campbell was aged 17 when he committed the first offence.

The defence barrister added that Campbell’s engagement with probation has been “positive” and this is his first period of custody, which has had a significant impact on him.

Mr Muir continued: “All point towards a realistic prospect of rehabilitation. I think the pre-sentence report shows real positive change in him, which is a massive step for him.”

DJMC Lower, in his sentencing remarks, said: “This is not a harmless way of life. Class A drugs - particularly crack cocaine - are highly addictive, they cause a great deal of criminality and people selling those drugs are only expected to be punished as a result.”

He added: “It is clear that being remanded in custody is a shock to you and you have been open with the probation service.”

Campbell was sentenced to concurrent 28-month prison sentences for both counts of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply and a further concurrent four month prison sentence for possession of Class B drugs.