Northampton drug dealer given suspended prison sentence after smashing up ex partner’s car

A drug dealer has been handed a suspended prison sentence after smashing up his former partner’s car.

Aidan Boyd, aged 24, of Adams Avenue, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, February 17 after pleading guilty to affray, two counts of criminal damage and four counts of possessing drugs with intent to supply.

The court heard that police pulled Boyd’s vehicle over on April 29, 2020 after he was seen nearly colliding with another vehicle. They then uncovered a small bag of cannabis in the driver door pocket along with £266.55 in cash.

Ben Gow, prosecuting, said Boyd then ran from the scene and police gave chase before detaining and arresting him.

When Boyd was searched, officers found a plastic container consisting of three wraps of cocaine and three wraps of ketamine, a burner phone and another small container of cocaine in his underwear, the court heard.

Boyd’s home address was searched and, in his room, police discovered MDMA, ketamine, a cutting knife and various phone sim cards.

Mr Gow said Boyd’s text messages showed that - between January and April - he had been involved in supplying cocaine, MDMA and ketamine to others.

One year later, Boyd experienced a breakdown in his relationship and attended his then partner’s address at 3am on April 2, 2022. He smashed both windows and wing mirrors on her vehicle along with the front room window, the court heard.

Julia Mackworth, in mitigation, said Boyd has been remanded in custody since July and officers have described him as a “model prisoner.”

She continued: “They think of him as one of the nicest - utterly delightful. The kind of person he was three years ago bears no resemblance to the person he is today.”

Boyd was handed a two year prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. He was ordered to complete 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days, six months of mental health treatment and a thinking skills programme.