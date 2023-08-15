Northampton drug dealer found in possession of 20 bags of cannabis handed suspended sentence

A Northampton drug dealer has been given a suspended sentence after he was found in possession of 20 bags of cannabis.

Mohammed Jamal Uddin of Bostock Avenue was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court in July this year after he pleaded guilty in June to possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and possession of another person’s identity.

The 25-year-old was arrested on August 26 last year, after his black Ford Focus was stopped shortly before 1am in Wellingborough Road, following intelligence it was suspected of being used to deal drugs.

Northampton Crown Court.

The officer smelt what he believed to be cannabis coming from inside the car, and a search was carried out.

Uddin admitted that he had a bag of cannabis, which was for personal use, inside the glove box. However, while speaking to him, the officer noticed another bag containing a cannabis bud had been dropped on the pavement.

When the officer searched the car, he also found a further four small bags of the class B drug near to the front seat, two plastic bags containing several cannabis buds wrapped in clingfilm within the centre console and a black Nokia phone sitting inside the car’s drink holder.

Uddin was taken into police custody, where a further 13 bags of cannabis were recovered after being found concealed in his underwear. He was released on police bail as the investigation continued before being informed, he had been charged via a postal requisition.

Response Officer PC Lewis Marks, who led the investigation, said: “I acted on intelligence from the community about Uddin’s drug dealing activities in Northampton, which directly led to his arrest and charge.

“Uddin pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and although some people may not see this as a tough enough sentence, I hope this deters anyone else who is thinking of dealing drugs in Northamptonshire.

“Drug harm is a matter of priority for the force, and we will continue to tenaciously enforce and disrupt drug dealers, who prey on the most vulnerable people in our society and bring misery to our streets and communities.”