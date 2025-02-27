Northampton drug dealer found hiding behind shower curtain jailed for sexual abuse against child

A Northampton drug dealer, who was found hiding behind a shower curtain, has been jailed for sexual abuse against a child.

Joshua Lloyd, formerly of Fir Tree Walk, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on January 7 for sentencing, after he pleaded guilty to being an adult engaged in penetrative sexual activity with a child and two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug in relation to crack cocaine and heroin.

The 20-year-old was arrested in October 2023. Officers found him hiding behind a shower curtain.

While the investigation was ongoing, on May 2, 2024, officers conducted a stop search on Lloyd in Goldings Road. They found he had 11 wraps of heroin and 47 of crack cocaine, along with cash, and he admitted to them that he had the drugs with the intention of selling them, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Joshua Lloyd.

Speaking afterwards, Detective Constable Laura Beeby, who investigated Lloyd’s sexual offending, said: “Northamptonshire Police is committed to protecting children from sexual abuse of any form. I’m glad that Lloyd at least admitted his guilt over his criminal actions.

“Once he is released from prison Lloyd will be subject to stringent conditions and will be closely monitored for the rest of his life. If he breaks any of the conditions he has to abide by, he can expect a swift return to prison.”

Lloyd was sentenced to a total of 42 months’ imprisonment – 30 months for the sexual abuse, plus a consecutive 12 months for the possession of the heroin and a concurrent 12 months for the crack cocaine.

He was also made subject to an indefinite registration requirement on the Sex Offenders’ Register, barred from working in regulated activity relating to children, and made subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order, which will include strict conditions when he is released from prison.