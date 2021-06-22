Northampton drug dealer caught with £8,000 of cannabis asked police if he would 'get it back'

A Northampton drug dealer was caught with 15.5 ounces of cannabis in his van. He immediately asked officers if he would "get it back".

A drug dealer who was caught hauling 15 ounces of cannabis asked his arresting officers if he would 'get it back later'.

Jack Lovesy, AKA Loveny, of Hever Close, told police he was "skint right now" when they asked why he nearly half a kilogram of skunk and £5,280 in cash in his Vauxhall Astra van on July 9, 2020.

Despite police reminding him he was under caution and didn't have to say anything, the 36-year-old explained there and then that he had fallen on hard times during Covid-19 and had turned to running drugs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Crown Court also heard today (June 22) how Lovesy was first pulled over by police on Wellingborough Road because his rear brake light was faulty.

The haul of cannabis weighing 440 grams was estimated to be worth a maximum of £8,800 in street value.

Recorder Mr Michael Auty QC said in sentencing: "Of particular concern to me is that you immediately said to the custody officer 'will I get it back?'"

The recorder chose to suspend Lovesy's sentence after hearing he otherwise had good character and turned to selling the cannabis to support his family.

He was handed a 16-month prison sentence suspended for two years.