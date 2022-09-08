Northampton drug dealer avoids jail after throwing bag of cannabis out of window in bid to thwart investigation

A Northampton man has been given a two-year community order after police discovered around £19,850 of cannabis at his address, which he intended to deal to others.

Darren Okungbowa-Fuerte, aged 21, of Ashburnham Road, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, September 8 after pleading guilty to possessing criminal property and possessing Class B drugs with intent to supply it to others.

The court heard that a drugs warrant was executed at Okungbowa-Fuerte’s home address on February 22 this year after police received intelligence that drugs were being dealt from the property.

Ben Gow, prosecuting, said that - when police arrived at the property, a bag was hurled from the top window.

Officers then entered the property and arrested Okungbowa-Fuerte, who was in the room the bag was thrown from, the court heard.

The bag in question contained two parcels of cannabis, weighing 1,556g and holding an estimated street value of up to £15,560.

Mr Gow said police searched the property, where further drugs were uncovered along with mobile phones. The total value of the cannabis seized that can be attributed to the defendant lies between £9,155 and £19,850 and weighed 1,989g.

The court heard that Okungbowa-Fuerte gave a no comment interview to police.

Liam Muir, defending, told the court there is significant mitigation in the defendant’s young age and the fact that he has no previous convictions.

The defence barrister added that Okungbowa-Fuerte had already completed 55 days in remand and 142 days of an electronically monitored curfew - the equivalent of an eight-month sentence.

Mr Muir said that the defendant was undergoing “significant personal difficulties” at the time and made a “very very silly decision.”

Mr Muir added: “His life is in a much more positive way now with a relationship and a job.”

It was agreed by both the prosecution and the defence that Okungbowa-Fuerte played a significant role in the drug dealing activity.

Recorder Benson QC, sentencing, said: “You are a young man who - I understand that - at the time, was undertaking a university course in Northampton and you filed a basis of plea explaining that you resorted to this activity because you were struggling to meet your financial commitments because of the delayed payment of your grant.

“Well, that may be an explanation but lots of people are facing financial difficulties at a young age - particularly those in further education - without resorting to serious criminal activity like you did.”