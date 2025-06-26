Northampton drug dealer, 24, jailed after 76 wraps of cocaine and cannabis haul found in his car

A Northampton drug dealer has been jailed after police found 76 wraps of cocaine and a “large amount” of cannabis in his car.

Danny Sebastian Mains, previously of Northampton, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on June 6 for sentencing, after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine, diamorphine and cannabis, and one count of possession of an offensive weapon.

The 24-year-old was stopped by the Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team in Bidders Close on the afternoon of March 30, 2024. He was found in possession of three mobile phones and three sets of car keys.

The black Ford Galaxy car he had been seen inside was also searched, which uncovered a large amount of cash, 76 wraps of crack cocaine, a large amount of cannabis, a cosh, drug dealing paraphernalia, and a black “burner” style phone, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Danny Sebastian Mains.

Lead investigator - Detective Constable Georgia Sampson, said: “Drug dealing is not tolerated in Northamptonshire and we will always do everything we can to put offenders behind bars.

“It was a great piece of intuitive neighbourhood policing which led to this arrest, and I’d like to thank the officers involved.

“I’m pleased that our work meant Mains had no choice but to plead guilty and I hope he uses his time inside to reflect on the choices he has made in life so far. He is only 24 and I hope he makes the choice to turn his life around for the better when he is released.”

Mains was sentenced to one year and three months in prison.