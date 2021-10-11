Northampton driver's £1,800 court bill for clocking 112mph on M1

Cameras caught 55-year-old's Audi at 42mph over the limit heading towards junction 16

By Kevin Nicholls
A Northampton driver has been fined a whopping £1,583 after being caught speeding on the M1.

Court documents showed Kieran Mulkerrins, 55, was clocked by cameras at 112mph in an Audi A7 Quattro heading south between junction 17 and junction 16 in December 2019.

The limit at the time was 70mph.

Speed cameras clocked Mulkerrins heading towards Northampton at 112mph on the M1

Mulkerrins, of Rufford Avenue in the town, pleaded guilty at a magistrates court hearing on October 4.

In addition to the fine, he was ordered to pay £243 in prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services — taking the total to £1,826. He also had six penalty points added to his licence.