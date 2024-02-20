Northampton driver with child passenger blows FOUR TIMES over drink-driving limit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Magistrates spared a Northampton woman from prison after she was caught carrying a child in a car while more than FOUR TIMES over the drink-drive limit.

According to court documents, tests revealed Irena Galinska had 141 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath when she was behind the wheel of a Nissan Qashqai in Scarletwell Street on November 3, 2023. The legal limit is 35mg per 100ml of breath.

Magistrates sentenced Galinska, aged 26, to 17 weeks in prison because of the “very high reading with child present in the car” — but chose to suspend the jail term for 18 months, meaning the sentence would only be activitated if she commits a further offence.