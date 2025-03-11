Northampton driver sentenced for causing crash at roundabout among these cases in court

Magistrates dealt with these offenders including a prolific shoplifter, drink drivers, assaults on police and an arsonist who set fire to a rubbish bin...

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on February 19

TAHIR ALI, aged 52, of Thirlmere Avenue, Northampton, speeding — 68mph on M1 in contravention of 40nph variable speed limits; fined £350, surcharge to fund victim services £140, prosecution costs £110, six points.

JONATHAN DAVID BLACKLEDGE, aged 47, of Inlands Rise, Daventry, speeding — 82mph on A4500, Weedon Road, nr Harpole, exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £530, surcharge £212, costs £110, five points.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of driving offences each week

JOHN PAUL McCANN, aged 36, of Emerald Way, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance, used a vehicle when the condition was such that its use involved a danger of injury to any person — windscreen was cracked and obscured the driver's vision, the brakes were defective, the handbrake lever was incomplete and failed to fulfil its function and the battery was defective, used a vehicle with no MoT; fined £1,625, surcharge £650, costs £110, six points.

LIAM NOONE, aged 40, of Newstone Crescent, Northampton, sent by public communication network a series of messages that were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £85.

MICHAEL BOSWELL, aged 42, of Candace Court, Northampton, criminal damage to a door; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £60, surcharge £26, costs £85.

LYNNE MANO, aged 32, of Seymour Street, Northampton, drove without due care and attention on Spinney Hill Road, Northampton by reversing into a stationary vehicle and causing damage; fined £261, surcharge £104, costs £130, five points.

WAYNE MARNEWICK, aged 36, of Brunel Drive, Northampton, drove on Piccadilly Close, Northampton, without due care and attention, driver failed to stop after a road accident on Piccadilly Close, driver failed to report a road accident; fined £783, surcharge £202, costs £130, five points.

ROBERT FEKETE, aged 45, of Sandhills Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention entering a roundabout on Home Farm Drive, Boughton, and colliding with another vehicle that had the right of way, failed to report a road accident to police; fined £800, surcharge £320, costs £130, six points.

OLIVER FURLONG, aged 23, of Hodge Close, Astcote, drove without due care and attention by failing to give way at a junction and colliding with an oncoming vehicle causing damage to both vehicles and injury to himself and the other driver; fined £296, surcharge £118, costs £130, five points.

AARON ALBUERY, aged 24, of Campus Drive, Northampton, driver failed to comply with red light traffic signal on Harborough Road, Northampton; fined £246, surcharge £98, costs £130, three points.

SIVA BATHULA, age not given, Shelley Street, Northampton, kept a motor vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements; fined £192, surcharge £77.

■ These cases were heard on February 20

ROGER JARRETT, aged 44, of St Matthews Parade, Northampton, possession of a controlled Class B drug — cannabis, criminal damage to a police cell, failed to surrender to custody; conditionally discharged for six months, compensation of £100.

DEAN GILES, aged 46, of Normead Square, Northampton, drunk and disorderly in Normead Square, Northampton; fined £80.

SAMUEL SCULLION, aged 35, of Regent Street, Northampton, drink driving — 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £500, disqualified for 22 months.

ION MARIN, aged 27, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, drove while disqualified, used a vehicle carrying a two year old child as passenger unrestrained in the rear, stood up in the car, used a vehicle without third party insurance; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, disqualified for 16 months.

RYDER SZEKELY, aged 40, of Auckland Close, Northampton, aggravated assault by beating of a police officer; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £50.

TOMMY GREIZMAN, aged 35, of no fixed abode, assaulted a police officer by beating, possession of a corrosive substance — namely acid with ph2 — in St James Road, Northampton, on January 11, 2024, stole alcohol of a value unknown from Tesco, on January 2, 2025, stole 14 bottles of wine to a value of approx £100 from Morrisons, on January 3 stole wine of a value unknown from One Stop, on January 4 stole alcohol of a value unknown from One Stop, on January 5 stole confectionary to the value of £240 from One Stop, on January 5 stole food items to the value of £153 from One Stop, on January 6 stole alcohol,of a value unknown from One Stop, on January 7 stole food items to an unknown value from One Stop, on January 8 stole alcohol to the value of £185 from One Stop, on January 11 stole alcohol to the value of £150-£200 from One Stop, on January 11 stole confectionary to the value of £219.40 from One Stop, on January 12 stole alcohol of a value unknown from One Stop, on January 12 stole wine to an unknown value from Tesco, on January 13 stole alchohol,of a value unknown from One Stop, on January 15 stole alcohol of a value unknown from One Stop, on January 16 stole alcohol of a value unknown from One Stop, on January 18 stole alcohol to the value of £218 from One Stop, on January 18 stole wine to the value of approx £120 from Co-op, on January 20 stole alcohol to an unknown value from One Stop, on January 20 stole food items and sundries to an unknown value from One Stop, on January 21 stole one bottle of wine to an unknown value from One Stop, on January 22 stole wine to an unknown value from One Stop, on January 22 stole confectionary to an unknown value from One Stop, on January 25 stole various food items and sundries from One Stop, on January 25 stole 13 bottles of wines to an unknown value from Tesco, on January 25 stole confectionary to an unknown value from Tesco, between January 26 and January 27 stole 25 bottles of wine to an unknown value from Tesco, on January 31 stole wine to an unknow value from Tesco, on February 8 stole Easter eggs to an unknown value from One Stop, on February 11 stole various items to the value of £219 from One Stop; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months — suspended so the defendant can address his drug use which is the cause of his offending, compensation: £500.

BOAZ ODANE, aged 21, of no fixed abode, had a corrosive substance in St James Road, Northampton — namely acid with ph2; three months in prison suspended for 12 months — suspended as defendant is a Swedish national and is returning to Sweden, surcharge £154, costs £85.

ANDREW GILLETT, aged 29, of no fixed abode, arson — damaged by fire a bin of a value unknown belonging to Northants Council, attempted criminal damage to a bin to the value of unknown belonging to Northampton council; 22 weeks in prison, compensation of £50.

AHMED MASUM, aged 33, of Kenmuir Avenue, Northampton, drug driving; community order with 80 hours unpaid work, disqualified for 24 months.

THOMAS RICHARD ATKINSON, aged 25, of Little London, Silverstone, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend pre-placement work session; 100 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

ANDREI ROMAN, aged 42, of Troutbeck Walk, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance, used a vehicle when a part the brakes were not maintained in good and efficient working order; fined £900, surcharge £360, costs £650, six points.

■ These cases were heard on February 21

CORRINE BRENNAN, aged 36, of Highfield Road, Daventry, stole food items and alcohol of a value unknown from Morrisons, Daventry; community order with alcohol treatment, compensation of £506.10,

IONEL IOAN, aged 27, of Birchfield Road East, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £843, surcharge £238, costs £85, six points.

NOEL KAMANA, aged 38, of North Oval, Northampton, person in charge of a vehicle failed to provide a specimen of breath in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed; Fine - fined £266, no endorsement since no likelihood of driving the vehicle whilst under the influence of alcohol, surcharge £106, costs £85.

EDINA HORVADH, aged 45, of Castle Avenue, Northampton, obstructed / resisted police; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £85.

SAMANTHA JOLENE HEAD, aged 34, of Arbour VIew Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; conditionally discharged for six months, surcharge £26, six points.

KELLIE PHILLIPS, aged 37, of Marseilles Close, Northampton, — son Bants Lane, Northampton, exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £196, surcharge £78, costs £110, six points.

RICHARD ARTHUR YARDLEY, aged 35, of The Pyghtles, Daventry, speeding — 76mph on A4500 Weedon Road, nr Harpole, exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £110, six points.

NATHAN ROBINSON, aged 43, of Kent Crescent, Upton, kept a vehicle which was unlicensed; fined £220, ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £106.67, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.