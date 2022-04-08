Northampton driver lands six-month ban for speeding twice in 48 hours on M1
Cameras caught 41-year-old doing 79mph in 60mph limit .. and 74mph just two days later
A Northampton driver lost his licence for six months after being snapped speeding on the M1 twice in just over 48 hours.
Liviu-Cornel Boitan was clocked at 79mph in a temporary 60mph speed limit heading north between junction 15A and 16 at 3.49am on June 5, 2021.
Two days later the 41-year-old was behind the wheel of the same Vauxhall Insignia on the same stretch of carriageway at 5.13am, this time at 74mph according to average speed check cameras.
Boitain, of Clinton Road, pleaded guilty to both offences earlier this year but was ordered to appear at Northampton Magistrates Court for sentencing on Friday (April 1) when he was fined £133 and handed three points for each offence — taking him over the 12-point totting up limit which earns an automatic disqualification.
He was also ordered to pay a £34 surcharge to fund victim services and £90 towards prosecution costs.