A Northampton driver has been jailed after being caught behind the wheel while disqualified for a THIRD TIME.

Petrut Ionut Craciun was stopped driving a Ford Fiesta in Kettering Road on July 5 and sentenced to 12 weeks two days later after magistrates ruled he had a flagrant disregard for court orders.

He also admitted being uninsured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton magistrates jailed Craciun for 12 weeks after he admitted ignoring a driving ban for a third time

The 27-year-old initially lost his licence for a year in August 2020 for driving with no insurance.

But police intercepted Craciun, of Smith Court, twice in one week — in Kettering on May 28 last year and AGAIN less than a mile from his home in Northampton on June 3.

Magistrates ordered him to do 120 hours unpaid work and extended his driving ban by 24 months.