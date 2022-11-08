Northampton driver jailed after being caught behind the wheel while banned for second time in ten months

Northampton magistrates jailed a disqualified driver who was caught behind the wheel while banned for the second time in ten months.

Elez Brija admitted driving a Ford Mondeo in London Road on October 29 — despite his latest 16-month ban which started in February 2022 after he had been stopped while disqualified in the town. He also pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer and having no insurance and was sentenced to a total of ten weeks, ordered to pay £154 surcharge to fund victim services and £85 towards prosecution costs.

Brija, of Lion Court near the town centre, was also slapped with a new ban, this time for 21 months, at a hearing on October 31. Court documents showed the 25-year-old’s previous ban came after he was stopped in Towcester Road in January this year when he was also ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay a total of £300.