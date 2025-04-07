Northampton driver banned after speeding on M1 three times in eight days

A Northampton driver lost her licence for six months and landed a whopping fine after being caught speeding on a motorway three times in just over a week.

According to court documents, speed cameras snapped Adriana Lupu behind the wheel of a Skoda Octavia on the northbound M1 between junctions 16 and 17 in August 2024, in the early hours of the morning when there was a temporary 50mph speed restriction in force.

The 41-year-old, of Perry Street in Northampton, admitted driving at 74mph at 2.37am on August 7, at 75mph at 1.57am on August 12 and again at 74mph at 2.26am on August 15.

At a hearing at Wellingborough Magistrates Court on March 21, Lupu was fined £440 for each of the three offences — totalling £1,320 — and endorsed her licence with four penalty points on each, leading to a disqualification for repeat offending by accumulating 12 points. She was also ordered to pay £90 towards prosecution costs.

