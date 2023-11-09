Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northampton man has been arrested and charged after he was caught behind the wheel when leaving court… where he had just been disqualified from driving.

Euclid White, of Campion Court, Northampton, was originally arrested on May 28 this year and charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis and driving without insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28-year-old appeared at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court to face these charges on Tuesday (November 7). He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver was arrested by a Roads Policing Team officer.

However, a Road Policing Team officer – who was in court to give evidence – then arrested White again on Tuesday after he was reportedly caught behind the wheel leaving court.

He was charged with driving while disqualified and failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver when required.