Northampton driver arrested after he was caught behind wheel leaving court where he had just been disqualified
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Northampton man has been arrested and charged after he was caught behind the wheel when leaving court… where he had just been disqualified from driving.
Euclid White, of Campion Court, Northampton, was originally arrested on May 28 this year and charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis and driving without insurance.
The 28-year-old appeared at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court to face these charges on Tuesday (November 7). He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.
However, a Road Policing Team officer – who was in court to give evidence – then arrested White again on Tuesday after he was reportedly caught behind the wheel leaving court.
He was charged with driving while disqualified and failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver when required.
White is due to appear before Northampton Magistrates Court on Thursday (November 9).