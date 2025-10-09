Petrovskis' breath test showed he was four times over the limit — yet he was already facing a drink-driving charge

Magistrates warned a Northampton drink driver caught over the limit twice in less than three months he faces jail if commits any further offence within the next 12 months — and ordered him to get help with his boozing.

Court documents confirmed Anatolijs Petrovskis, aged 49, blew nearly FOUR TIMES over the limit after being behind the wheel of a silver Vauxhall Zafira in Junction Road, Northampton, on August 9, 2025. He was already facing one drink-driving charge for being more than twice over the limit in Moore Street on May 12.

Tests confirmed Petrovskis, of Shelley Street, had 97 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath while driving the same Zafira in May. His reading in August was 139 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mg.

Petrovskis was sentenced for both offences at a hearing on September 19 and told by magistrates that “only a custodial sentence can be justified”.

He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months and banned from driving for four years. He was also made subject of an order to abstain from consuming any alcohol for 120 days — until January 16, 2026, and told to carry out 150 hours unpaid work. He will also pay £485 towards prosecution costs and a £154 surcharge to fund victim services.

Drink and drug driving are among the so-called ‘fatal five’ offences which are most commonly linked to deaths and serious injuries on roads.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Driving when you are over the prescribed alcohol level to drive is just pure recklessness. We see the devastating effects of those who use our roads illegally and irresponsibly so it is always disappointing to see that there are still people who choose to put themselves and innocent members of the public at risk.

“Reducing the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads remains a priority for Northamptonshire Police and our partners at the Northamptonshire Safer Roads Alliance.” The ‘fatal five’ offences are:

• Excessive speed. Minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and three points added to your licence. If eligible you may be offered an online education course.

• Not wearing a seat belt. If you’re caught travelling in a vehicle without wearing a seat belt you could be given a fixed penalty notice of £100 on the spot. While the driver is responsible for children aged up to 14, those over 14 are responsible for their own actions so if you are not wearing a seat belt as a passenger, you could be fined £100.

• Using a mobile phone. You can get six penalty points on your licence and a £200 fine if you use a hand-held phone when driving.

• Drink/drug driving. You risk up to six months in prison, an unlimited fine and substantial driving ban. However, the costs of a conviction could be up to £70,000 because of fines, solicitors’ fees, increase in the cost of car insurance and potentially losing your job.

• Careless driving. If found guilty, you could receive a fixed penalty of £100 and three points on your licence. More serious cases may go to court with punishments including prison, unlimited fines, up to nine points or even disqualification.