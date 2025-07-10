Magistrates dealt with these cases including the owner of an XL Bully dog, possession of cocaine and heroin, threatening behaviour, theft from a vehicle…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on June 26

DANIELLE CROSSLAND, aged 30, of Balfour Close, Northampton, drug driving on Lorne Road, Northampton; fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services £48, prosecution costs £85, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

CHARLIE WATT, aged 28, of Booth Park, Northampton, possession of / custody of a fighting dog, namely an XL Bully called Biscoff; fined £120, contingent destruction order for dog unless exemption, costs £1,062.73.

GARY McCARTHY, aged 28, of HMP Peterborough, possession of a class B drug — cannabis, failed to surrender to custody; 28 days in prison, costs £85.

DEL MULLEN, aged 52, of Barrack Road, Northampton, possession of a class A drug — cocaine; failed to surrender to custody; conditionally discharged for 12 months, costs £85.

DNALIA GHEORGI, aged 33, of Ravenstone Way, Northampton, drink driving on Danes Camp Way, Northampton — 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £800, surcharge £320, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

GARY McCARTHY, aged 28, of Ashtree Way, Northampton, possession of a class A drug — heroin, possession of a class A drug — cocaine; 28 days in prison, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on June 27

DANIEL ALLEN, aged 34, of no fixed abode, at Daventry used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence, resisted police, possession of a class B drug — cannabis, failed to surrender to custody; 12 weeks in prison, costs £85.

BOGDAN-FLORIN IAON, aged 25, of Northwood Road, Northampton, drove on Byron Street, Northampton, while disqualified, used a vehicle without third party insurance; eight weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 33 months.

RACHEL CONNORS, aged 53, of Green Street, Milton Malsor, drove a vehicle on Rowtree Road, Northampton, when alcohol level above limit — 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £600, surcharge £240, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

JULIE SHOEMAKE, aged 58, of Stable Lane, Pitsford, drove a vehicle on High Street, Pitsford, when alcohol level above limit — 124 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 32 months.

VICKI FOX, aged 42, of Gladstone Road, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis, drove a vehicle on Gladstone Road, Northampton, otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £240, surcharge £96, costs £85, six points.

LEVI GRIFFITHS, aged 26, of Naseby Street, Northampton, theft from a motor vehicle — stole three caps and a bottle of Burberry perfume to the value of £189; six weeks in prison suspended for six months, compensation of £189.

LEONI EBANKS, aged 36, of Holly Mews, Rugby, three counts of assault by beating of a police officer at Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; community order, fined £40, compensation of £250. surcharge £114, costs £85.

ANDY LAM, aged 44, of Middle Greeve, Northampton, speeding on Courteenhall Road, Blisworth, — 54mph exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

GERARD FARREN, aged 73, of Lime Avenue, Eydon, speeding on A4500 Weedon Road, nr Harpole, — 64mph exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £92, surcharge £37, costs £110, three points.

LAURENTIU PETRENCIUC, aged 46, of Greenwood Road, Northampton, failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £1,050, surcharge £420, costs £110, six points.

VALERIU CAZACU, aged 45, of Newton Road, Northampton, drove a vehicle on Harlestone Road, Northampton, otherwise than in accordance with a licence — unsupervised non-licence holder not displaying L plates, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £553, surcharge £221, costs £110, six points.

NEIL BOWLES, aged 67, of Brunel Drive, Northampton, speeding on A4500 Weedon Road, nr Harpole — 64mph exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £138, surcharge £55, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

CALLUM MARTIN McDONALD, aged 33, c/o Bouverie Road, Hardingstone, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend Northampton Probation Office for a planned office appointment; fined £50, costs £60.

NAWEED PARVEZ, aged 45, of Broadway East, Northampton, drove a vehicle on A45, Earls Barton, while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £276, surcharge £110, costs £620, six points.

