Northampton drink driver disqualified after crashing into another vehicle while three times over the limit

A Northampton drink driver who crashed into another vehicle while three times over the legal limit has been disqualified.

Frank Weitner, of Knaphill Crescent, Northampton, was driving a white Renault van along the B645 at Hail Weston in Cambridgeshire on May 15 at around 10.20am when he crashed into a blue Volvo V70.

The 42-year-old was breathalysed at the scene and blew 123 microgrammes at the roadside, more than three times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.

He provided a blood sample with 177 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80.

At Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (October 12), Weitner pleaded guilty to drink driving.

After sentencing, Detective Constable Billie Baker from Cambridgeshire Police said: "This sentence now means he’ll be off the road from some time and we hope he reflects on his actions.”