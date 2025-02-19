Northampton drink driver caught TWICE in a week including once FOUR times over the limit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northampton drink driver has been sentenced after he was caught TWICE in one week, including once FOUR times over the limit.

Phillip Gobvu – also known as Philip Mugurwa Bobvu – appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on February 13 for sentencing, after he pleaded guilty to two charges of driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit.

The 42-year-old was first arrested on at 2.30am Monday December 9 when police officers saw a grey Vauxhall Corsa driving at 30mph and swerving between lanes on the A45.

The officers signalled for Gobvu, of Duston Wildes, to pull over at the A45 Billing Interchange, but when he got out of the car, he forgot to put the handbrake on, and the vehicle started to roll back.

According to police, Gobvu, who had an unopened bottle of Corona in his jacket pocket, told the officers he had drank alcohol earlier in the evening however, he failed the roadside breath test.

In custody, he provided a reading of 154 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – more than four times over the legal limit which is 35 micrograms.

Gobvu was bailed, but he was arrested again on December 15, shortly after 9pm.

Police say a member of the public called 999 with concerns around the manner of driving of a grey Mercedes in Main Road, Duston, which they had seen repeatedly hit the kerb and swerving on to the wrong side of the road.

Officers found the car parked outside Gobvu’s address, with him still sitting in the driver’s seat.

Gobvu was again arrested and charged after providing an evidential reading more than twice over the legal limit (72 micrograms).

PC Scott Kimberley of the Roads Policing Team, said: “Gobvu had already been charged after providing an evidential sample which was more than four times over the legal limit.

“So, to continue to get behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol not only showed a real contempt for the authorities but was also selfish, dangerous, and irresponsible.”

Gobvu was sentenced to to eight-weeks in prison, suspended for 18-months and disqualified from driving for 48 months. He was ordered to pay £85 court costs and £154 victim surcharge as well as complete a rehabilitation activity.