A Northampton dealer has been jailed after police seized £33,000 worth of drugs and found £5,000 hidden in an air fryer.

Rany Khalifa, previously of Northampton, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on September 2 for sentencing after he was found guilty of two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of cannabis, possession of criminal property, and driving whilst disqualified and without third party insurance.

The 33-year-old was arrested on October 15, 2023, outside an address in Stimpson Avenue.

Police officers had searched a flat on the street that morning following intelligence that the address was associated with Class A drug dealing.

Once inside, they found cocaine, as well as paperwork with Khalifa’s name on. More than £5,000 in cash was also found inside an air fryer.

As they were searching, Khalifa returned to the address in a black Audi and was detained. A further 45 bags of cocaine and more cash were located within the vehicle and Khalifa himself was found to be in possession of a small quantity of cannabis.

The seized drugs were later found to be worth in excess of £33,000.

Khalifa also had other impending prosecutions for similar offending earlier in 2023.

Op Revive Sergeant Scott Garbett said: “This is a fantastic result for the Op Revive team and I hope it sends a clear message that trying to make money through criminal means doesn’t pay and that the police will catch up with you in the end.”

Khalifa was sentenced to seven years in prison.