Northampton dealer jailed after officers found him with more than £1,000 worth of Class A drugs
Ijaz Miah, previously of Northampton, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on August 18 for sentencing after he pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
On March 1, the 19-year-old was spotted by patrolling police officers in the Leicester Street area, in the company of an associate and several known drug users.
When the officers approached, Miah attempted to make off but was detained a short time later.
He was then found to be in possession of 132 wraps of Class A drugs worth more than £1,300 and two mobile phones.
Lead investigator - Sergeant Taylor Ellis said: “I am really pleased to see Ijaz Miah sent to prison for these offences as it demonstrates Northamptonshire Police’s zero-tolerance approach to drug dealing in this county.
“I hope this case reassures our communities not only of our determination to put drug dealers like Miah behind bars.”
Miah was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison.