Northampton crown court judge says sexual assault may not have happened ‘if police acted sooner’

A 27-year-old Northampton man has been sent to prison for seven years after subjecting a woman to stalking, sexual assault and intimidation.

Luke Symmonds, of Mushroom Field Road, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, February 27 after pleading guilty to stalking and engaging in witness intimidation and being found guilty of sexual assault.

The court heard that Symmonds sent persistent harassing and threatening messages to a woman, contacting her over 100 times in a single hour and - in the space of three months - a total of 7,500 times.

Luke Symmonds, aged 27, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, February 27.

Matthew Rowcliffe, prosecuting, said Symmonds barged through the door of his victim’s flat and grabbed her arm in an attempt to stop her from calling the police.

He, however, did not succeed and he was arrested later that day. He was released on bail on condition that he should not contact the victim further. He disregarded that.

In the same month, the victim contacted the police after Symmonds threatened to kick her door down and burn her house to the ground with her inside of it.

The court heard that police did not respond to her until two days later and did not go to see her until three days later.

During that time, Symmonds followed the victim into the Lings Wood Nature Reserve, where he pushed her down and sexually assaulted her.

The court heard that the victim did not contact the police straight away because she had lost confidence in their ability to protect her.

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane said: “If the police had acted sooner, the events in Lings Wood may never have happened.”

When the victim did inform the police of what happened, Symmonds contacted her again threatening her further if she did not withdraw her statement.

Mr Rowcliffe said that Symmonds’ behaviour left the victim feeling apprehensive when going outside, unable to trust others and afraid to stay at home alone so she had to stay in a number of hotels to avoid this.

She also had to resort to putting her phone on aeroplane mode because of Symmonds’ persistent contact. This, in turn, caused family and friends to worry about her.

Symmonds has 14 previous convictions for offences including possession of an offensive weapon, malicious communication, possession of cannabis, public disorder, threatening behaviour, harassment and witness intimidation.

Stephen Cooke, in mitigation, said Symmonds has no previous convictions of serious violent or sexual offences.

He added that Symmonds grew up in care and was bullied throughout his childhood. When he emerged from care, he was cuckooed and he continues to suffer from depression and anxiety.

Mr Cooke said: “All of this paints a picture of someone who had an extremely difficult start and that has left its mark upon him.”

Judge Crane, sentencing, said: “The prosecution rightly described you as delusional, entitled, aggressive, controlling and obsessive. You have minimised your actions and the impact of your actions.

She added: “There is a worrying pattern of offending as it involves abusive and controlling behaviour in other relationships.”