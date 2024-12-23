Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

■ These cases were heard at Northampton Crown Court between December 12 and December 20

BRENDON KELLY, aged , of no fixed abode, attempted robbery, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault by beating, stole food items of a value unknown from Tesco; nine months in prison, surcharge £187.

LOGAN COOK, aged 23, of no fixed abode, possession of cannabis, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article — a machete — in a public place; nine months in prison.

RICHARD BRACKEN, aged 46, of Long Mead Court, Northampton, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stalking involving serious alarm / distress, dangerous driving, driver failed to stop after a road accident; 12 months in prison. disqualified from driving for 24 months.

STEVUN EVANS, aged 49, of Crowthorp Road, Northampton, breached a sexual harm prevention order; four months in prison, surcharge £154.

MYLES WINFARRAH, aged 26, of Midfield Court, Northampton, two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order, two counts of failing to comply with notification requirements of the sex offenders' register; 14 months in prison.

JONAS RODRIGUEZ, aged 21, of Underhill Road, London, possession of heroin with intent to supply in Wellingborough Road, Northampton, possession with intent to supply cocaine, acquire / use / possess criminal property — namely £260 in cash; 52 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, fined £100, surcharge: £187.

THOMAS MERTENS, aged 28, of High Street, Daventry, three counts of possessing indecent photographs of a child; eight months in prison suspended for 18 months, order to abstain from consuming any alcohol for 120 days, 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £140.

KOMBORERO ZHOU, aged 35, of Bramhall Rise, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer, dangerous driving, failed to stop when required by police, failed to provide specimen of breath for analysis. 12 months in prison suspended for 18 months, 120 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100, costs £150, disqualified for three years.

BARRY WEIGHT, aged 56, of St James Road, Northampton, four counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114

MARJO MULLAJ, aged 22, of Brockton Street, Northampton, possession with intent to supply cocaine; 20 months in prison, surcharge £187.

JASMINE ELLINGTON, aged 29, of Edith Street, Northampton, assault occasioning actual bodily harm; six months in prison suspended for 18 months, surcharge £154, costs £2,000.

SIMON CAVE, aged 63, of The Square, Upton, two counts of harassment by breach of a restraining order; 12 months in prison.

MARK BREWER, aged 22, of Bickerstaffes Road, Towcester, two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply cannabis, 18 months in prison suspended for 24 months.

