Northampton couple's actions "nothing short of depraved", says NSPCC after child abuse case

A Northampton couple jailed for the horrific abuse of their children have been described as "nothing short of depraved" by the children's charity, the NPSCC.

The couple, who cannot be named for legal reasons and to protect the identity of the children, were jailed for six counts of wilful neglect and child cruelty.

Jail for couple who kept boy locked away in dark, filthy bedroom at Northampton household

Their actions were condemed by the NSPCC.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “For a mother and father to lock up their own child, make him sleep in his own excrement and force his siblings to beat him is nothing short of depraved.

“Words can’t express the effect this sort of horrific cruelty can have on children and it’s vital that they all receive ongoing support to help them recover.

“No child should have to suffer at the hands of their parents which is why it’s important for all of us to look out for the signs of neglect and abuse and act on any concerns immediately.”

Anyone concerned about a child can call the NSPCC Helpline for advice and support on 0808 800 5000 or email help@nspcc.org.uk