Northampton couple disqualified from driving for lying to police about who was driving after accident

A couple from Northampton were spared jail but disqualified from driving for two years after lying to police about who was driving following an accident.

Klaudja Adamczyk and Mariusz Kolodziejski were sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for 12 months, at Northampton Crown Court today (Tuesday, September 14).

Kolodziejski, 34, told police they were driving after a crash in Cyril Street on June 1, 2020, when it was actually Adamczyk, 28, who did not have a valid licence or insurance.

Northampton Crown Court

The pair, of Margaret Street, had already pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice, Adamczyk to driving with a licence or insurance and Kolodziejski to aiding/abetting his partner.

Their barristers said they should not be jailed because of their children but Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking told the defendants they would only have themselves to blame

"I'm barely persuaded that I should not make this sentence immediate," the judge told Adamczyk and Kolodziejski.

"I don't consider I have been given anything like a good reason for you to drive Ms Adamczyk. You have no history of poor compliance with court orders.

"You have two five-and-a-half year-old children and frankly it's ironic that you mention them in mitigation yet you put them at risk yourselves.

"I'm only just persuaded to suspend the sentence on each of your cases for 12 months but you are going to pay back with unpaid work requirements to the community.

"You will do 200 hours each and Ms Adamczyk you will do 10 rehabilitiation activity requirement days as you were the driver but I'm not convinced that your attitude is such that you can be left without working on that.

"I'm not going to impose a financial penalty because of the debt you have got as I would end up punishing the children.