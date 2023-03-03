Northampton construction company fined £160,000 after causing ‘gross and chronic’ pollution in brook

A Northampton construction company has been fined by magistrates for causing “gross and chronic” pollution in a brook.

At Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on March 1, 2023, Winvic Construction Limited, of Tenter Road, Moulton Park admitted causing pollution and was fined £160,000.

The court was told that the company were contractors at the East Midlands Gateway development site near Kegworth, Leicestershire when Hemington Brook became highly turbid and discoloured with clay solids.

A member of the public alerted the Environment Agency when the brook started “running red with silt pollution” on or before September 27, 2019.

The source was traced to an outfall near the development site, which was the responsibility of the company. Staff told officers from the Environment Agency that a drain blocker had failed. This had allowed the contaminated contents of two ponds to drain and discharge into the brook via a flood attenuation basin. This continued into the following day.

Analysis was carried out revealing that the level of suspended solids in Hemington Brook had measured between 1200 - 1400 mg/l downstream. By comparison, historical sampling data from 2019/20 indicated an average level of 50 mg/l suspended solids with a maximum of 240 mg/l.

A biological survey revealed that the discharge of contaminated run off from the site had caused “gross and chronic” pollution adversely affecting invertebrates, according to the Environment Agency.

The stream became highly turbid and discoloured with clay solids.

The court accepted that the offence was due in part to unprecedented rainfall in the local area.

Ian Firkins senior environment manager for the Environment Agency’s East Midlands Area, said: “We welcome this sentence which should act as a deterrent to other companies who breach environmental legislation.

“As a regulator, the Environment Agency will not hesitate to pursue companies that fail to meet its obligations to the environment.

“The conditions of an environmental permit are designed to protect people and the environment.

“Failure to comply with these legal requirements is a serious offence that can damage the environment and harm human health.

“If anyone has environmental concerns they should call our 24/7 hotline on 0800 80 70 60 or Crimestoppers anonymously and in confidence on 0800 555 111.”