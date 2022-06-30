A Northampton community has been left “worried” and “frustrated” after a gang of youths carrying knives slashed cricket pitch covers worth thousands.

Grange Park Cricket Club’s pitch coversheets were slashed by a gang of youths on Saturday (June 25).

Northamptonshire Police said: "This incident happened sometime between 10.30pm and 11pm on June 25, when a group of young people used sharp objects to puncture the roll on covers.

Grange Park Cricket Club members fix the broken steel frames

"Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police quoting incident number 22000372882."

Following the incident, Grange Park Cricket Club chairman, Rob Pinnington, said he is “frustrated” with the ongoing issues at the club.

The 39-year-old said: "I was disappointed and frustrated when I saw it. We've saved up for a long time for these and it's just gutting that local kids are damaging them on a regular basis when all we're trying to do is offer cricket to the local community.

"When you walk round and see something like this you think, 'not again'. They've only been up there for a month-and-a-half.

"Three weeks ago they were sat on and all the metal framework was bent, so we had to spend an evening fixing them."

Rob said the club invested £2,500 bringing the covers over from The County Ground. It will cost the club £350 to replace each slashed sheet.

He said: "My problem is with parents allowing their kids out with knives. They've obviously stabbed the covers.