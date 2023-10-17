News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Co-op targeted by alcohol thieves twice in two days

By Carly Odell
Published 17th Oct 2023, 15:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 15:23 BST
Police want to speak to these three men.

A Northampton Co-op was targeted by alcohol thieves twice in two days.

The incidents happened at around 7.15am on September 26 and at around 7.30am on September 27 at the Co-op in Semilong Road.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said today (Tuesday October 17): “Two men entered the Co-op and opened a staff-only door to gain access behind the tills.

“One man then took a number of bottles of alcohol and passed them to the second man, before both ran out of the store when challenged by staff.

“The following day, a man entered the same store and attempted to open the staff door to the tills.

“Finding it locked, the man then climbed over the gate, took a number of bottles of alcohol, then broke through the screens surrounding the tills in order to leave the store.”

Officers investigating the incidents believe the men pictured may have information relevant to their enquiries and are appealing for them, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000599984.