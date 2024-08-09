Northampton childminder Lucy Connelly, 41, CHARGED with publishing written material to stir up racial hatred

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northamptonshire Police have this evening (Friday) charged a woman with publishing written material to stir up racial hatred.

A 41-year-old woman from Northampton has been charged with publishing written material to stir up racial hatred.

Lucy Connolly was arrested on Tuesday, August 8, following reports of a hate crime regarding a post published on social media. She was released on conditional police bail pending further enquires.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Those enquiries have resulted in Connolly being re-arrested today (Friday, August 9) and she has subsequently been charged with one count of publishing written material to stir up racial hatred."

Mrs Connelly is facing court action

Connolly remains in police custody and will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court via a live link tomorrow (Saturday, August 10).

Earlier today (Friday) Northampton man Tyler Kay was jailed for three years and two months after threatening to burn down asylum hotel using his own name and picture on Twitter – and tagging Northants Police.