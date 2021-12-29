A prolific shoplifter was back in jail three days before Christmas after admitting 13 thefts totalling £1,600 from five shops in Northampton.

Vaughan Coe took booze totalling more than £870 from M&S, BP and One Stop and Sainsbury between October 11 and December 10.

The 31-year-old, of Main Road, Far Cotton, also made off with meat, chocolate and deodorant from the same stores, Yankee Candles totalling £112 from a One Stop supermarket and £80 worth of Cathedral City Cheddar cheese from B&M.

Shoplifter Vaughan Coe stole £80 of cheese from B&M in Northampton

Court documents showed magistrates ruled Coe’s persistent offending and failure to respond to non-custodial sentences left them with no alternative but to send him to prison for 26 weeks — two weeks for each offence — at a hearing on December 22.

In July, Coe was jailed for 18 weeks for a similar series of nine shoplifting charges from Tesco and Asda stores — including taking TVs worth nearly £400 — after magistrates heard he was battling a drug habit and could not remember stealing meat and sweets from Northampton supermarkets.